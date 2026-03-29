Sheriff’s office warns of jury duty phone scam calls in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam involving missed jury and court appearances.

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said in a social media post that callers identify themselves as MCSO Sgt. Scott Mullins.

They are also using (937) 355-5532.

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The scammer claims the resident has missed jury duty or a scheduled court appearance, and must pay a fine immediately to avoid arrest, according to the social media post.

The callers pressure the victims to make payments with PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, or other electronic methods.

“These scams continue to evolve, but the goal remains the same—to create urgency and pressure individuals into sending money,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to demand payment or threaten arrest for missed jury duty or court-related matters.”

Streck encouraged residents to continue sharing information about these tactics with others to help prevent further victimization.

Deputies advise residents to remain cautious of any unsolicited calls requesting personal information or immediate financial transactions.

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