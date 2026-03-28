Locations revealed for OVI Checkpoint in Montgomery Co. tonight

DAYTON — Drivers in Montgomery County may see sobriety checkpoints tonight.

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The checkpoints will be tonight from 6 p.m. until midnight.

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The Dayton Police Department said in a social media post that DPD officers and members of the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will hold two separate sobriety checkpoints.

The first will be on South Main and West Stewart Streets.

The second checkpoint will be at the intersection of South Patterson Boulevard and West Stewart Street.

“Driving while impaired is not only illegal but also endangers everyone on the road. The consequences can be severe,” the social media post said.

If anyone plans to drink, please designate a driver or plan for alternative transportation.

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