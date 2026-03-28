UPDATE: Dead body prompts large police presence in Troy neighborhood

TROY — UPDATE @ 8:36 a.m.:

A dead body prompted a large police presence in a Troy neighborhood early Saturday morning.

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Crews were called to Fairmont Court in Troy around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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A Troy Police Officer-In-Charge told News Center 7 that they responded to reports of a dead body.

The officer said that they believe it was natural causes and that no foul play is suspected.

The 62-year-old male reportedly parked his car, got out, and fell over before he died, according to police.

Police did not find any bruising or blood that would suggest foul play, the officer said.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

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