Crews on scene of reported train vs car crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a reported train versus car crash in Dayton.
The call came out at 1:08 a.m. to Weaver Street near South Broadway Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information is available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
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