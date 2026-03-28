Thug Riders ‘enforcer’ gets prison time for organized crime charges

In November 2025, Smith pleaded guilty to forming an illicit enterprise that engaged in certain racketeering activity, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity, records state.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Smith is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation.
Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.
A federal sentencing memorandum indicates that Smith joined the club in late 2019 to early 2020 and eventually worked his way up to become an enforcer.
“In this role, Smith was responsible for enforcing club rules, internal discipline of its members and associates, and acting as security at events and for high-ranking members of the TRMC,” the documents read.
Smith was involved in “two of the more violent criminal acts” carried out by the motorcycle gang in 2021.
The documents claim this includes the bombing of a former member’s truck and a deadly shooting in Harrison Township.
At least six other members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishment for their roles.