Major redevelopment of downtown Dayton building underway

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission approved $2 million toward the $125 million redevelopment of the Centre City Building, one of the city’s oldest skyscrapers.

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The 21-story project is expected to begin construction within 30 days.

The funding is part of a $10 million total commitment from the city to revitalize the historic structure.

The Model Group, the developer that recently completed work on the Dayton Arcade, is leading the effort to bring the tower back to life as a residential complex.

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The Centre City Building is an interconnected complex consisting of three separate structures.

Zach Woolard, the vice president of development for The Model Group, said the company is experienced in restoring such properties.

“We’re used to these big office conversion buildings that have a historic fabric to them,” Woolard said.

Before the current phase of redevelopment could begin, crews spent months removing hazardous materials from the site.

The city previously contributed funding specifically for this remediation work.

“We’ve been going through the building and clearing out what was asbestos-containing material, and on a project of that size, it took about eight months,” Woolard said.

The project will provide 217 total residential units across different categories.

This includes 80 senior living apartments that will be income-restricted.

Another 137 apartments will be primarily market-rate units, though a small number of those will also be income-restricted.

The $2 million recently approved by the city is earmarked for 10 specialized apartments.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein detailed the accessibility requirements for these specific units.

“Seven of which will be fully accessible and three of which will be visual and hearing-impaired accessible,” Dickstein said.

The redevelopment is situated near other major downtown landmarks, including the Levitt Pavilion and the Dayton Convention Center.

Woolard said the group intends to coordinate the project with these surrounding spaces.

“How do we play with the Leavitt Pavilion and the convention center that are right next door and make sure that we’re utilizing these important downtown spaces,” Woolard said.

Residents noted that the project follows other recent downtown improvements like the Arcade and the convention center.

James Green, a Dayton resident, said the area has seen a shift in activity.

“Downtown was like a ghost town until they started building stuff like the Arcade and the new convention center, and now this is going to bring a lot of families,” Green said.

The Model Group believes the project can be finished 18 months after the start date.

The building is also likely to receive a new name as the redevelopment progresses.

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