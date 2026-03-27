Entire police department placed on leave amid investigation in Ohio

SARDINIA, BROWN COUNTY — An Ohio village’s entire police department has been placed on administrative leave.

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The Village of Sardinia said on its website that the leave is “effective immediately pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.”

This includes five officers and the police chief, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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The move was made to ensure the integrity of the investigative process and maintain public trust and transparency, according to the website.

Mayor Dusty Pickett announced the change in a letter to residents on Thursday.

He said the move would ensure the integrity of an ongoing investigation, WCPO said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department will take over law enforcement operations, the mayor said.

“This interim arrangement will remain in effect until the investigation has been concluded, or a more permanent resolution has been established,” he said.

There is no information regarding the cause of the investigation.

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