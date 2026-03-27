EMA Director speaks on damage after strong storms move through region

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Severe storms caused significant damage along the Auglaize-Shelby County line, destroying barns and knocking down power lines.

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Auglaize County Emergency Management Agency officials began assessing the destruction as utility crews worked to address widespread power outages.

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The storm’s impact was concentrated near State Route 274 and State Route 119, where high winds snapped utility poles and scattered debris across fields.

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Troy Anderson, with the Auglaize County EMA, stated that cleanup efforts are ongoing and power restoration for some residents may take several days.

In Auglaize County, wind carried pieces of a hog barn hundreds of feet from their original location.

Anderson noted the severity of the structural damage during his initial survey.

“Portions of that roof was taken off... I think the large section of it went about 320 feet before it came down onto the ground,” Anderson said.

The storm also blew debris toward Minster and displaced heavy farm equipment.

“We’ve had a couple Hopper wagons that were out in fields trying to track where those locations came from,” Anderson said.

Utility poles were heavily damaged near State Route 274 near Chickasaw and State Route 119.

Visual reports showed slanted power poles and blocked roadways as emergency crews secured the areas.

Anderson explained that the damage to the grid is extensive enough to delay the return of electricity for several days.

“These poles here, were being told by the power company, before they can get them up the lines, it could take several days,” Anderson said.

Some residents in the area have started using generators to maintain power while waiting for repairs.

To assist with the ongoing assessment, the EMA requested support from the Ohio Department of Transportation to manage traffic.

This move was intended to allow local volunteers to focus on inspecting the path of the storm rather than directing vehicles.

“At this point, I asked ODOT to come in and block the roads, free up my volunteers, and get them back out and do some more damage surveys,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that EMA officials will return to the area in the morning to get a better look at the damage.

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