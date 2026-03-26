New Wawa gas station coming to busy Trotwood intersection

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood Planning Commission approved plans for a new Wawa convenience and gas station at a busy intersection.

The project will be built at the intersection of State Route 49 and Shiloh Springs Road.

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The development is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Trotwood and the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation to attract national retailers to the Salem Avenue corridor, a spokesperson with the city said.

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The 1.21-acre site is situated at the former location of the Taste restaurant.

It is currently zoned General Business, allowing for the project to have direct access to both Salem Avenue and Shiloh Springs Road.

Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page said the development is an important part of the community’s vision for growth and job creation.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome Wawa as they become part of Trotwood’s business community,” Page said. “This project reflects continued interest in our city and supports our vision for growth, job creation and expanded amenities for our residents and visitors.”

Tyler Hauck is the city’s director of planning and development. He said the development is intended to set a standard for future projects along the Salem Avenue corridor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wawa to this key intersection,” Hauck said. “This project transforms a vital corner into a vibrant community hub, providing new jobs and a premier amenity for our residents and commuters alike.”

Joe Collins, Wawa director of store operations, said the company is excited to join the Trotwood community.

“We look forward to bringing our fresh food, beverage and fuel offerings to the area and becoming a strong community partner,” Collins said.

Construction timelines and additional project details weren’t immediately available.

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