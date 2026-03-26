City of Moraine provides information on Fuyao fire

Moraine firefighters said they still have not launched an investigation into a devastating fire at Fuyao Glass America.

The fire was officially extinguished on Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spent the morning in Moraine and learned that there is still trouble looming.

The fire is out, but there was still a bit of haze on Thursday afternoon because of the weather. Wind is now blowing ash off the charred roof and into a nearby neighborhood.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spent the morning in Moraine talking to city officials and will provide more details about what firefighters encountered fighting the fire on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

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News Center 7 spoke with Moraine firefighters, and they said wind and weather were two of the biggest factors making their job so difficult since Sunday night.

Moraine Fire Chief Traci Kuzminiski was joined by Moraine’s mayor and city manager, and gave a wrap-up of the fire that took almost 48 hours to put out, and that they are still dealing with.

They confirmed that the fire did not burn through the building but remained on the roof. City leaders also said they tried to go inside the building, but there was no fire inside, and with the fire over their heads, they decided to pull out and use defensive measures.

“We can’t have firefighters on ladders or aerial devices while it’s lightning, and the location of the fire on the roof of the building, in the middle of the building that is 700,000 square feet, it’s very hard to locate or reach those fires with any equipment,” Kuzminski said.

Moraine firefighters do a walk-through at least once a year to make sure they know where everything is; however, the fire was all on the roof.

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