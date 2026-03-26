Officers, medics respond to early morning crash on I-75

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning.

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Miami Township Police and the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. to a reported crash on Northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard.

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The Miami Fire District posted a photo on social media.

It showed a black vehicle sustained front-end damage and was also facing the wrong direction.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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