Local NWS having communications issues, impacting radar and NOAA weather radios

DAYTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington is having communications issues on Thursday evening.

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This has resulted in an outage involving radar and NOAA Weather Radios.

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It will be important to have other methods to get watches and warnings tonight.

Download the WHIO Weather App today. It’s FREE and available in the iTunes App Store and in the Google Play Store.

The app will send you alerts when watches and warnings are issued.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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