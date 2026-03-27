UPDATE: All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huber Heights Police and medics were dispatched around 2:17 a.m. to eastbound I-70 between I-75 and State Route 202 on a reported crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show all lanes are closed.

A semi-trailer is blocking the right lanes.

Rain was moving through the area at the time of the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group