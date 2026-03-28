Former elementary school custodian accused of sex crimes with child issues plea

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio elementary school custodian has pleaded guilty to several sex crimes involving a child.

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Rick Andermatt, 42, entered a guilty plea back in February to four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and a count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas documents.

A 16-year-old victim’s mother initially contacted Columbus in April 2025. The female victim did not attend the school where Andermatt worked, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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He was accused of communicating with the victim for several months over the phone, trying to meet up with her for sex, according to court records obtained from our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Andermatt previously admitted to having the photos and videos after his arrest.

He also knew the victim was under 18-years-old, court records said.

Andermatt is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.

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