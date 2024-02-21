Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent phone scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, phone calls are being made to residents where the caller presents themselves as “Captain Ted Jackson” or “Sergeant Scott Morgan” claiming to be from the MCSO.

The caller tells the resident that they have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller is then asked to provide a substantial payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller then requests that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order, or by another method of payment.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents it never calls and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missing court dates, etc.

Anyone who believes they have received a scam call should report it to their local police department.

