Sheriff’s deputies warning of scams related to Logan County tornado damage

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of scammers looking to take advantage of people who lost everything in last month’s deadly tornado.

The sheriff’s office posted the warning on its social media page on Tuesday.

They said there are two scams related to tornado damage that people should be aware of.

It says there is a phone number (888-848-8875) sending text messages and telling people to schedule a home inspection to get assistance.

The second scam pretends to be with the Crisis Cleanup Hotline but uses a fake phone number (786-751-3128). It is asking people to upload photos and videos of personal information.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to not give out any personal information when they get an unsolicited phone call.

People are still cleaning up after a deadly EF-3 Tornado ripped through Logan County last month.

