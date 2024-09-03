Sheetz to open new location in Centerville today

CENTERVILLE — Sheetz will hold a grand opening for its new location in Centerville on Tuesday.
The gas station and convenience store will open at the 800 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to a social media post.
The business said that people who show up at 9 a.m. will get free coffee and soda.
The official grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting starts at 10:45 a.m.
Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Foodbank.
This is the ninth Sheetz to open in the Miami Valley in a year.
