Sheetz gas station to open new location in Beavercreek today

BEAVERCREEK — Sheetz gas station will open its newest Miami Valley location today.
The new Sheetz is located at the 4200 block of Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek.
The store will open at 8 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m.
Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations, told News Center 7 that they plan to continue expanding in the Miami Valley.
“We look for communities to support the store and a lot of great transportation options,” he said.
We will update this story.
