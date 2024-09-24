Sheetz gas station to open new location in Beavercreek today

BEAVERCREEK — Sheetz gas station will open its newest Miami Valley location today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a preview of that opening today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The new Sheetz is located at the 4200 block of Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek.

TRENDING STORIES:

The store will open at 8 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m.

Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations, told News Center 7 that they plan to continue expanding in the Miami Valley.

“We look for communities to support the store and a lot of great transportation options,” he said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



