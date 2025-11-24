Shedeur Sanders wins 1st NFL start; Myles Garrett breaks Browns single-season sack record

LAS VEGAS, NV — Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won in his first regular season start for the Cleveland Browns.

He threw for 209 yards and a touchdown as the Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Myles Garrett had three sacks on the afternoon. He broke his own record for most sacks in a single season. Garrett set the record of 16 sacks in 2021 and tied it in 2022. He broke it with his 17th sack in the fourth quarter.

The win snaps Cleveland’s four-game losing streak as they improved to 3-8.

They are now tied for third place with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gage Larvadain’s 44-yard punt put the Browns in a good scoring position in Raiders’ territory in the first quarter. Quinshon Judkins scored two plays later out of the wildcat formation to put Cleveland ahead, 7-0.

Judkins’ second touchdown of the quarter extended the lead to 14-0 after one quarter.

Las Vegas added a field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3 at halftime.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter. Andre Szmyt’s 53-yard field goal expanded it to 17-3 with 12:08 to play. On the Browns’ next series, Sanders found rookie running back Dylan Sampson on a screen pass. He did the rest, running 66 yards for a touchdown to put Cleveland up, 24-3.

The Browns also ended a five-game losing streak against the Raiders. Their last win was back in 2014.

Cleveland’s next game is on Nov. 30 when they host San Francisco.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

No. 95 Myles Garrett sacks Raiders QB Geno Smith on Nov. 23, 2025 Photo contributed by Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns (via Browns.com) (Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns (via Browns.com))

