Several streets to be sprayed after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Some mosquitoes in Montgomery County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health crews will be spraying in Dayton and Centerville to kill off some of these pests.

Duet, a mosquito control product, will be sprayed around Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton and Benham’s Grove in Centerville on Wednesday.

Specific streets that will be sprayed include:

Beerman Avenue

Gardendale Avenue

Elmhurst Road

Guenther Road

Maple Avenue

N. Johanna Drive

East Drive

Benzell Drive

Broadripple Road

Officials say Duet is safe for people and pets to be outside, and the mist will dissipate within five to 30 minutes.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County this year.

To decrease the risk of getting the virus, wear bug spray and long sleeves, make sure your roof gutters are clean, and get rid of any standing water near your home.

Public Health will begin spraying once the sun goes down.

If the weather prevents spraying, Public Health officials will reschedule it for tomorrow.

