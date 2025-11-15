Several local high schools advance to football regional finals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local high schools are still alive in the 2025 high school football playoffs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the regional semifinals took place across the state on Friday night.

The winners advanced to next week’s regional finals.

In Division I Region 2, the Wayne Warriors beat the Troy Trojans, 20-14, at Troy High School. The Warriors will play Middletown in next week’s regional final. The Middies advanced after shutting out Springfield, 14-0.

In Division II Region 8, Trotwood-Madison blanked Harrison, 49-0, at Trotwood-Madison High School. The Rams advanced to the regional final against Anderson.

In Division III Region 12, Tippecanoe defeated Badin in a thriller, 23-16, at Tipp City Park Stadium. The Red Devils improved to 12-0 overall. They will play undefeated London in the regional final.

In Division IV Region 16, Valley View defeated CHCA, 31-15, at Valley View High School. The Spartans enter next week’s regional final with an 11-1 record. They play undefeated Indian Hill next Friday.

In Division V Region 20, North Union beat Carlisle, 40-36. Indian Lake knocked off Mariemont, 31-14. The Lakers will play the Wildcats next Friday in the regional final.

In Division VI Region 24, defending champ Coldwater beat Tri-Village, 48-29, at Tri-Village High School. The Anna Rockets traveled to Clark County and defeated the Northeastern Jets, 28-8. The Cavaliers will play Anna in the regional final on Nov. 21.

In Division VII Region 28, Marion Local extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 76 straight with a 35-0 win over Fort Recovery. St. Henry knocked off Cedarville, 49-12.

The Redskins will play the Flyers in the regional final next week. They played earlier this season on Sept. 5 with Marion Local winning, 21-14.

The regional finals will be played at neutral sites on Nov. 21.

