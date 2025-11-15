Firefighters responded to reported fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 12:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Edison Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was coming from an apartment unit when firefighters arrived.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages from the fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
