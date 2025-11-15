Man hospitalized after being shot in Montgomery County neighborhood

PHILLIPSBURG — UPDATE @ 5:00 A.M.
A man was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies responded around midnight to 50 W. Main Street on reports of a shooting in Phillipsburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio State unveils statue for legendary basketball player
- Suspect accused of killing man after dice game at local lounge formally charged
- Former teacher’s aide found guilty of assaulting boy with autism on school bus
When they arrived, sheriff’s deputies found a man shot.
Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The Montgomery County Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group