Man hospitalized after being shot in Montgomery County neighborhood

PHILLIPSBURG — UPDATE @ 5:00 A.M.

A man was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded around midnight to 50 W. Main Street on reports of a shooting in Phillipsburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, sheriff’s deputies found a man shot.

Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Montgomery County Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

