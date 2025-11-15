Local

Man hospitalized after being shot in Montgomery County neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
Police lights
Police chase FILE PHOTO: A police chase ended with an SUV driving into an Ulta Beauty location. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PHILLIPSBURG — UPDATE @ 5:00 A.M.

A man was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded around midnight to 50 W. Main Street on reports of a shooting in Phillipsburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they arrived, sheriff’s deputies found a man shot.

Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Montgomery County Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read