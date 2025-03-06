Several firefighters respond to Miami County house fire

MIAMI COUNTY — Several firefighters have responded to a reported house fire in Miami County.
Elizabeth Township firefighters were dispatched at around 2:20 a.m. to the 7700 block of Widener Road on reports of a structure fire, according to Miami County dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke came from the right side of a one-story house.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that several fire departments were at the scene.
No other information was available.
We will update this story.
