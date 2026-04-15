Tractor runs over 1-year-old- boy in Ohio

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a tractor ran over a young boy in Ohio on Tuesday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
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The crash happened in the 8800 block of Millersburg Road in Wayne County after 8 p.m.
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Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the crash.
Dispatch records obtained by our affiliate indicate that the 1-year-old boy’s leg, and possibly his back, were hit by the tractor.
The child’s mother told dispatchers that they were in a field near their house when the crash happened.
The boy was transported to Wooster Community Hospital for treatment, but it’s unclear how serious his injuries are.
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