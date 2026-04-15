Neighborhood reacts to shootout that seriously hurt man taking kids to school

DAYTON — New developments in a shootout involving a car taking two kids to school.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Neighbors close to where it happened say they’re praying for the victim’s family while police are searching for answers.

“It sounded like it was in my backyard. I didn’t know what happened,” a neighbor told News Center 7.

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People living in the neighborhood off Liscum Drive are reluctant to speak on camera after the daytime shootout that happened on Tuesday.

They believe the two parties knew each other.

“He came running out of the woods, and he came through the trail, and he started shooting at the guy, and the guy returned fire at him,” a neighbor said.

A man said he ran out of his home on Tuesday when he heard the gunshots.

He said the victim tried to get away.

“He jumped in the car and pulled backwards, and that’s when he wrecked into the house, and then the kids jumped out,” he said.

Police believe two children, 12 and under, hopped out of the car.

The half-dozen or more shots threatened them and others.

News Center 7 noticed bullet holes in work vans parked on the streets.

The victim is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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