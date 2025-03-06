Man seriously injured after car overturns during crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 53-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to a Jackson Township Police Department crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of Chicken Bristle Road and Farmersville Johnsville Road just after 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on Farmersville Johnsville Road when the crash occurred.

According to police, the Jeep went off the right side of the road and overturned into a field after passing through the intersection.

The car stopped on its side in the field.

The report indicates that the driver was trapped in the car, but crews were able to extricate him with mechanical tools.

Medics took the driver to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver was cited with failure to control, according to the report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group