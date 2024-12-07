Several firefighters respond to Dayton garage fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a garage fire in Dayton late Saturday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to E. Third Street and S. Irwin Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a social media post.

When firefighters responded, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that E. Third Street is blocked off.

We will update this story.

