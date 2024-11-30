Several feet of snow blanket Pennsylvania; National Guard called, disaster declared

ERIE, Pa. — The Governor of Pennsylvania signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on Saturday morning after several feet of snow fell in the area.

Three feet of snow has already fallen in parts of Erie County — and more is expected through Monday night, according to our sister station WPXI.

More than a dozen Pennsylvania National Guard have been asked to help and are working directly with Erie County to rescue stranded motorists and move vehicles.

State police responded to nearly 200 incidents on Erie County roadways between 6 a.m. on Nov. 29 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 30, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said.

Pennsylvania officials are urging people to stay home. Anyone who does have to drive should expect difficult travel conditions.

