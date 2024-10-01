Several cities offer storm cleanup services after remnants of Hurricane Helene hit region

MIAMI VALLEY — Cities throughout the Miami Valley continue to offer brush cleanup services after a storm moved through the area on Friday.

As reported Monday on News Center at 6:00, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the region on Friday.

Several cities across the area have offered to pick up storm debris.

The City of West Carrollton wrote on social media that crews are collecting storm debris until Friday, Oct. 4.

They have asked neighbors to place tree limbs, leaves, and similar debris at the curb. They do not want full-sized trees, stumps, or any large fallen trunks placed.

“Position your debris on the grass area between the curb and sidewalk. If you don’t have a sidewalk, place it next to the road. Bundle storm debris so that it is no longer than four feet in length and eighteen inches in diameter. Please do not place any debris in the roadway,” they said.”

The City of Moraine said they have scheduled a one-time brush collection for the week of Sept. 30.

They ask neighbors to make sure all brush is at the curb by Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 a.m.

The city listed the following instructions:

Brush piles should be placed behind the curb and parallel to the road.

Keep brush piles separate from leaf piles.

Follow standards for brush piles: 8 feet long and 10 inches in diameter.

People can drop off brush at Streets Garage on Vance Road until Oct. 11 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Harrison Township announced that Rumpke Waste Recycling will provide a special service this week.

Rumpke will pick up three bundled stacks of tree limbs (no longer than four feet each) per household and neighbors must ensure that the limbs are bundled and securely tied for pickup.

If anyone had trash pickup on Monday, Rumpke would collect storm debris on Oct. 7.

