Communities working to clean up storm damage days after remnants of Hurricane Helene hit region

GREENE COUNTY — Thousands of people are still without power and communities are working to clean up after a storm moved through the Miami Valley on Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the region on Friday.

Several cities across the area are offering to pick up storm debris.

The Yard Debris Drop-Off Center in Greene County was full of brush, tree limbs, leaves, and more.

Margaret Stidham said she helped clean up at her church, Faith Community United Methodist Church.

“We have a lot of trees,” Stidham said.

A lot of those trees were damaged when the storm passed through the area.

“This is the last of four loads that we’ve brought out here this morning,” Stidham said.

News Center 7 saw county workers dropping off mulch made from storm debris.

Xenia resident Jon Thomas said he dropped off debris from his block at the center.

“I’m going around cleaning all my neighbors up. They’re elderly people. But there’s a lot on the curb. Smaller limbs and stuff you know, and brush piles like this,” Thomas said.

That’s why the City of Xenia started storm debris cleanup on Monday.

They asked residents to bring trees and limbs to their curb so city crews could remove them.

The City of Centerville has also scheduled a one-time brush collection for the week of Oct. 7.

Community members are encouraged to check to see if their city is offering curbside pickup for debris.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

