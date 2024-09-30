Ohio National Guard activated to help with recovery efforts in North Carolina

OHIO — Members of the Ohio National Guard will travel to North Carolina to help with recovery from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the National Guard on Monday, according to a spokesperson from his office.

TRENDING STORIES:

One CH47 helicopter and six soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiments are on their way to North Carolina.

The National Guard will provide air movement of supplies, equipment, and personnel, the spokesperson said.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Hurricane Helene brought extreme floods that washed away homes, bridges, and roads in North Carolina.

At least 30 people have died and dozens are missing, according to North Carolina authorities.

“Ohio is answering the call to help Governor Cooper and North Carolina in its recovery. In the aftermath of this storm, many roads are blocked or completely washed away, so this aerial support will be crucial in getting resources where they’re needed the most,” DeWine said.

North Carolina requested assistance from the Ohio National Guard under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the spokesperson said.

“Ohio is always ready, always there to help our fellow states in a time of need,” Major General John Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 75 Helene damage from Chopper 9 Skyzoom

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



