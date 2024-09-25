Several agencies to team up to enforce traffic laws on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several agencies will team up to enforce traffic laws on Interstate 75 today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will work together to enforce traffic laws, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business delays and closings
- Dayton breaks 79-year-old rainfall record; more rain chances this week
- Police ask for help after 26-year-old mother killed while in car with 4-year-old daughter
The purpose is to reduce crashes and slow down crime on the roads.
Drivers can expect extra patrols today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]