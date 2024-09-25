Several agencies to team up to enforce traffic laws on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several agencies will team up to enforce traffic laws on Interstate 75 today.

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will work together to enforce traffic laws, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The purpose is to reduce crashes and slow down crime on the roads.

Drivers can expect extra patrols today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

