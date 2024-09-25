Police ask for help after 26-year-old mother killed while in car with 4-year-old daughter

DAYTON — Police are asking for help after a 26-year-old mother was shot and killed while in the backseat with her four-year-old daughter.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jermea Lyle, 26, was shot on Saturday morning around 7 a.m. while in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their four-year-old daughter.

She was in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car giving their friend a ride home when James Bates Jr. heard a gunshot and Lyle said she was hit. He took her to the hospital where she died.

Both Dayton police and Bates want answers.

“Please pay attention, if you know anything, or saw anything or heard anything,” said Major Brian Johns, Dayton Police.

