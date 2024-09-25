Police investigate reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton late Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Hepburn Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The supervisor said one person may have sustained injuries, but additional details were not immediately available.

Information on any possible suspects was not available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and continue to update this story.

