Police investigate reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton late Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Hepburn Avenue just before 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘We need to be united;’ Community expresses concerns at Springfield City Commission meeting
- ‘Real place of anxiety;’ Parents concerned after man protests outside local high school
- Much-needed showers moving through parts of Miami Valley
The supervisor said one person may have sustained injuries, but additional details were not immediately available.
Information on any possible suspects was not available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]