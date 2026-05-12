Firefighters respond to structure fire in Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Bellefontaine early Tuesday morning.
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Around 5:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Gunntown Road on reports of a structure fire.
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A Bellefontaine Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed that units were called out to a fire.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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