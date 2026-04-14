Serial bank robber facing federal charges for allegedly robbing local Key Bank

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A man with a history of bank robbery convictions is facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a Key Bank in Montgomery County.

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John Butler, 62, was indicted by a federal grand jury today on a single bank robbery, according to the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

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The robbery was reported at the Key Bank on Miamisburg Centerville Road on March 30, as News Center 7 previously reported.

In images included in federal court documents, Butler can be seen dressed as a construction worker while in the bank.

He allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The teller complied with the demand, and then Butler ran from the bank with more than $9,000 in cash.

Flock cameras also identified a suspect vehicle, which officers later found on Interstate 75.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Butler into custody. Federal documents stated that cash, drugs, and the alleged robbery note were all located on him or in his vehicle.

Butler has previously been convicted of more than 20 other bank robberies in prior federal cases in both Florida and Georgia.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Butler is currently booked in the Shelby County Jail.

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