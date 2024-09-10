Semi reportedly hits overpass on I-75 in Montgomery County; Delays reported

DAYTON — Authorities are responding to reports that an overpass was struck by a semi-truck on I-75 in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the I-75 northbound at Benchwood Road around 2:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said it is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

According to OHGO, the right lane on I-75 N at Benchwood Road and Wyse Road is blocked.

An OHGO camera shows multiple authorities responding to the scene.

I-75 N at Benchwood (OHGO)

The dispatcher said state patrol requested Montgomery County to shut down the Stop 8 Road overpass.

