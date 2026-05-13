Semi rear-ends fire truck on I-75 in Ohio

LIMA — A semi damaged a fire truck in a crash on Interstate 75 just north of the Miami Valley.

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The Lima Fire Department said in a social media post that a fire engine responded to a “emergency scene” on I-75 when a semi hit it.

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A photo shows that a fire engine sustained rear-end damage in the crash.

The department said it is a serious reminder of how dangerous highway responses can be.

They added that if you see emergency lights, you should do the following:

Slow down

Move over into the next lane if possible

Give responders space to work safely

No injuries were reported.

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