Semi rear-ends fire truck on I-75 in Ohio

LIMA — A semi damaged a fire truck in a crash on Interstate 75 just north of the Miami Valley.
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The Lima Fire Department said in a social media post that a fire engine responded to a “emergency scene” on I-75 when a semi hit it.
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A photo shows that a fire engine sustained rear-end damage in the crash.
The department said it is a serious reminder of how dangerous highway responses can be.
They added that if you see emergency lights, you should do the following:
- Slow down
- Move over into the next lane if possible
- Give responders space to work safely
No injuries were reported.
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