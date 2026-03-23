Semi driver hospitalized after crashing into multiple ditches, tree in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A semi truck driver was hospitalized after crashing into multiple ditches, a tree, and a fence in Preble County over the weekend.

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Around 8:45 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to Interstate 70 Westbound near mile marker 5 on reports of a semi crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, driven by 24-year-old Angad Singh of Fortville, Indiana, was traveling west on I-70.

The semi traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, fence, tree, and a second ditch.

Singh was transported to Reid Hospital for minor injuries, according to the OSHP.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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