1 hospitalized after semi crashes on I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a semi crashed on Interstate 70 in Preble County Saturday morning.

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Around 8:42 a.m., Preble County Sheriff deputies and fire and EMS crews responded to I-70 Westbound near mile marker 5 on reports of a semi crash, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) also responded to the crash, according to the dispatcher.

Careflight was placed on standby, but was eventually cancelled by crews on scene.

Medics transported one person to an area hospital, according to the dispatcher.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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