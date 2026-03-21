Crews on scene of fire in Miami County neighborhood

PIQUA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in a Piqua neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The call came out to the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
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No injuries have been reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire and the total amount of damage the structure faced
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