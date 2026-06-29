Police, SWAT to conduct joint training exercises in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, IN — Residents may see extra police officers in Richmond, Indiana, on Monday.

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The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that members of their SWAT and Drone teams will hold joint training exercises.

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The training will take place in Richmond’s east side.

“During this training, residents may notice an increased police presence, specialized vehicles, officers in tactical equipment, and the use of department drones,” the social media post. “These activities are part of a planned training exercise, and there is no threat to the public.”

The department added that these training exercises help ensure that their officers are prepared to respond safely and effectively to critical incidents.

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