UPDATE: All lanes back open after semi crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

DAYTON — UPDATE @4:30 a.m.
A major interstate back open after a semi crash Thursday morning.
Dayton Police and medics responded just after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a semi crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Dayton.
ODOT cameras showed all lanes were blocked for nearly two hours, but they reopened just before 4:30 a.m.,
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what caused the crash.
We will update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
They found a semi across all lanes on I-75 NB at Main Street.
ODOT cameras show a wrecker is at the scene and traffic is being diverted on I-75 NB at State Route Four.
