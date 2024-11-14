UPDATE: All lanes back open after semi crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

DAYTON — UPDATE @4:30 a.m.

A major interstate back open after a semi crash Thursday morning.

Dayton Police and medics responded just after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a semi crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Dayton.

ODOT cameras showed all lanes were blocked for nearly two hours, but they reopened just before 4:30 a.m.,

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and what caused the crash.

We will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

A semi-crash has closed all lanes of a major interstate Thursday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta will guide you around the crash this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

They found a semi across all lanes on I-75 NB at Main Street.

ODOT cameras show a wrecker is at the scene and traffic is being diverted on I-75 NB at State Route Four.

Semi crash blocking at lanes on I-75 NB at Main Street Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

