TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 Northbound at Main Street due to a semi-crash. ODOT cameras show traffic is being diverted off I-75 NB to State Route 4. A semi is blocking all lanes on I-75 NB past Main Street. We will update this story.

I-75 at Riverview Ave Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

