Security guard injured in brutal attack speaks out about how she survived

By WHIO Staff

Gloria Courtney, Premier Health Security Guard Photo credit to Chiquita Milliner

DAYTON — It’s been three months since a local security guard was nearly beaten to death during a brutal attack.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell sat down for an exclusive interview with Gloria Courtney about her story of survival. She opens up about the attack on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

>> Previous Coverage: ‘Anger, rage, frustration;’ Daughter of security guard who was attacked speaks out

Courtney worked for five years at locations around Dayton as a guard for Merchant’s Security.

Nothing could prepare her for what happened when a man prosecutors identified as James Fickling walked in and pulled a fire alarm.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

