UPDATE: First responder injured while responding to commercial fire alarm

DAYTON — A first responder is in the hospital after responding to a fire alarm at the Premier Health building on the 100 block of North Main Street in Dayton, a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirms.

>>Deputies investigating after reported chase in Clark County

A signal “99″ or a call for additional assistance was announced after 5 p.m., Saturday evening, the supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor could not provide any additional information.

This call prompted multiple law enforcement and emergency services to rush to the scene.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on scene and reports that about five fire trucks, six paramedics, and a couple dozen police cruisers are there.

The scene is still active between Main Street and Second Street downtown.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the incident.

We are working to learn more information.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Police presence responding in Dayton Police presence responding to downtown Dayton





©2023 Cox Media Group