Local EMS worker facing charges for allegedly stealing drugs

COLDWATER — An area emergency medical service (EMS) employee is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing drugs from an EMS branch.

Ashlee Heinl-Botkin, 29, of Coldwater, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 20 counts, including several felony counts of theft of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and tampering with records. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of drugs, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Saturday.

>>‘Felony Lane Gang:’ Area police arrest 2 people believed to be part of nationwide crime ring

The charges stem from an investigation that started in July after a routine inventory at the Coldwater EMA facility found that medication was missing from a secured medication box.

Heinl-Botkin is a member of Coldwater EMS, according to Grey.

The investigation was reported to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the Drug Enforcement Administration and included assistance from the Ohio Board of Nursing.

Heinl-Botkin was arrested Saturday morning and is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility without bond until further order of the court.

© 2023 Cox Media Group