Deputies investigating after reported chase in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a vehicle in a field Saturday afternoon.

>> Local EMS worker facing charges for allegedly stealing drugs

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that deputies were chasing a vehicle on Medway New Carlisle Road and Union Road around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers confirmed the chase, but could not provide any additional details.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene at 10318 Union Road near Medway. He reported seeing a green crossover SUV in a field, near a tree line.

He observed a K9 unit arrive and a drone flying around the area.

Patterson reported that the sheriff’s deputies left the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Pictures from the scene showed multiple sheriff’s cruisers around the green SUV. It’s currently unknown if that vehicle was the one deputies were chasing.

Clark County Sheriff Deputy Patton said the incident is still under investigation.

We’re working to learn more.

Car towed from field in Clark County Car towed from field in Clark County (WHIO)

© 2023 Cox Media Group