‘Anger, rage, frustration;’ Daughter of security guard who was attacked speaks out

DAYTON — The daughter of the 66-year-old security guard who was attacked and hospitalized last weekend has spoken out.

On Oct. 21, Gloria Courtney was attacked while working security at the Premier Health building on the 100 block of N. Main Street around 5 p.m.

“[I wish I could] go into a time machine and just go back and stop this from happening, but I can’t,” the daughter said.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire alarm report at the building but quickly found out that there was no fire. The firefighters jumped in to help Courtney, as she was knocked unconscious, and her eye was gouged out.

As a result, three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, one being the alleged attacker.

25-year-old James Fickling is accused of attacking Courtney and multiple fire crew members. He was arrested after the hospital cleared him and has since appeared in court multiple times.

Courtney’s daughter said if the Dayton Fire Department had not come, it is likely her mother would have died.

